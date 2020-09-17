HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Connersville at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Logansport at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Christel House at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at International, 7 p.m.
Daleville at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 7:07 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- South Florida at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:05 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
NFL -- Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
