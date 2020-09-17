LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Connersville at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Logansport at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Christel House at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at International, 7 p.m.

Daleville at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 7:07 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- South Florida at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:05 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

NFL -- Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

