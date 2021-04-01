HIGH SCHOOLS
Softball
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Morehead State at Butler, 3 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 8:37 p.m.
