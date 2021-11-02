LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Liberty Christian at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Marion at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Pike at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Football -- Ball State Cardinals at Akron Zips, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

