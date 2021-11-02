HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Pike at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Football -- Ball State Cardinals at Akron Zips, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
