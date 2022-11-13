HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Youngstown State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – IUPUI at Butler, 2 p.m.; Murray State at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana-East at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Football – Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Southern Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Ball State at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Northwestern, 9 p.m.