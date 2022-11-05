HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Delta at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.
Anderson at Lawrence North, 1:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 1:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Monroe Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Anderson at Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.
Swimming (Men/Women)
Anderson, Manchester at Olivet, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Iowa at Purdue, noon; North Dakota at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:45 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Earlham at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Indiana State, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Football – Ball State at Toledo, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Vermont at Indiana, 7 p.m.