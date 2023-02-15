HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Thrival Academy, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Men)
Anderson at Wabash, 4 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Valparaiso at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Virginia, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.