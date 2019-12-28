HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Grant 4 at Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Delta at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.
Shenandoah vs. Anderson at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 5:20 p.m.
Frankton vs. Wapahani at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Lapel vs. Henryville at Frankfort tournament, 11:45 a.m.
New Castle at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville, Liberty Christian at Union City Invitational, TBD
Wrestling
Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Connersville Spartan Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Elwood, Pendleton Heights at North Montgomery Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Alexandria at Eastern, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Central Michigan at Purdue, noon; Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Iowa State vs. Notre Dame at Orlando, Fla., noon
ECHL -- Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, noon; Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Urbana at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
