HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Grant 4 at Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Delta at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Anderson at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 5:20 p.m.

Frankton vs. Wapahani at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Lapel vs. Henryville at Frankfort tournament, 11:45 a.m.

New Castle at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville, Liberty Christian at Union City Invitational, TBD

Wrestling

Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Connersville Spartan Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Elwood, Pendleton Heights at North Montgomery Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Alexandria at Eastern, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton Invitational, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Central Michigan at Purdue, noon; Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Iowa State vs. Notre Dame at Orlando, Fla., noon

ECHL -- Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, noon; Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Urbana at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

