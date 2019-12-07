HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 1:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cardinal Ritter, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 2:30 p.m.
West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 2:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Noblesville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Frankton, Pendleton Heights at New Castle Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Shenandoah at Elwood Super Duals, 8:30 a.m.
Anderson at Hagerstown Invitational, 9 a.m.
Daleville at NorthWood Invitational, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Transylvania at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Florida at Butler, noon; IUPUI at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; North Florida at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Purdue, noon; Akron at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.; Connecticut vs. Indiana at New York City, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.