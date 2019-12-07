LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 1:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cardinal Ritter, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 2:30 p.m.

West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 2:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Anderson at Noblesville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Frankton, Pendleton Heights at New Castle Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lapel at Maconaquah Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Shenandoah at Elwood Super Duals, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson at Hagerstown Invitational, 9 a.m.

Daleville at NorthWood Invitational, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Transylvania at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Florida at Butler, noon; IUPUI at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; North Florida at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Purdue, noon; Akron at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.; Connecticut vs. Indiana at New York City, 9 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.

