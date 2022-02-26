HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Class 2A state final
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Frankton vs. Forest Park, 12:45 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Otterbein at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Diving
NCAA D-III Diving Regionals at Grand Rapids, Michigan, noon
Rocket League
Anderson at Tiffin, 10 a.m.
Valorant
Anderson at Manchester, 12:30 p.m.
Anderson at Ohio Northern, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, TBD
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
