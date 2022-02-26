LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Class 2A state final

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Frankton vs. Forest Park, 12:45 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Otterbein at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Diving

NCAA D-III Diving Regionals at Grand Rapids, Michigan, noon

Rocket League

Anderson at Tiffin, 10 a.m.

Valorant

Anderson at Manchester, 12:30 p.m.

Anderson at Ohio Northern, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Sunday

NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, TBD

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

