LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL Playoffs -- Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 4:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
ECHL -- Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, Game 5, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven, 8 p.m.
WNBA -- Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
