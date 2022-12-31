HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Bluffton at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Spalding, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NBA – Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Nebraska at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 1 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Football – LSU vs. Purdue at Orlando, Florida, 1 p.m.
NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.