HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Cardinal Ritter at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Riverside, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Ball State at Central Michigan, 2 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indianapolis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.