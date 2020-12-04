LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Cardinal Ritter at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Riverside, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Liberty Christian at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Ball State at Central Michigan, 2 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indianapolis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

