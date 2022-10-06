HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Girls)
Sectional 8 at Noblesville
Anderson vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 43 at Heritage Christian
Lapel vs. Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:07 p.m.
NBA Preseason – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m.
NCAA Football – Michigan at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Maryland, noon; Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
USL – Charleston Battery at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD