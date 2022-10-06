LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Girls)

Sectional 8 at Noblesville

Anderson vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 43 at Heritage Christian

Lapel vs. Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:07 p.m.

NBA Preseason – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m.

NCAA Football – Michigan at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Maryland, noon; Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

USL – Charleston Battery at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD

