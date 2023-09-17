HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Golf (Men/Women)
Forest Hills Fall Invitational at Richmond
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NCAA Volleyball – Notre Dame at Toledo, 1 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.