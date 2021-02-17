HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Cowan at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Evansville at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, 4 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.