HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.

Madison County Basketball Tournament (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 8 p.m.

Frankton at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Madison County Basketball Tournament (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

