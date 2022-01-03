HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.
Madison County Basketball Tournament (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Madison County Basketball Tournament (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.