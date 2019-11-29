HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- VCU vs. Purdue at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.; Notre Dame vs. South Dakota State at Rivieria Maya, Mexico, 11 a.m.; Baylor vs. Indiana at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 5:45 p.m.; Ball State vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.; Drake vs. Purdue at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, noon
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Maine Mariners, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- South Dakota State at Indiana, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Ohio at Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.; South Florida vs. Notre Dame at Riviera Maya, Mexico, 11 a.m.; Washington State vs. Indiana at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 5:45 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana at Purdue, noon; Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Worcester Railers, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.