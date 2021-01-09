LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Southwood at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.

Henry County Boys Basketball Tournament

at Tri

Blue River Valley vs. Shenandoah, 8 p.m.

Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament

at Tri

Blue River/Shenandoah vs. Knightstown/Tri, 6 p.m.

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

at Pendleton Heights

Frankton vs. Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.

at Alexandria

Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Carroll, Eastern at Elwood, 10 a.m.

NCC championships at Lafayette Jeff, 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria, Madison-Grant at Maconaquah Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Guerin Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

NFL Playoffs -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Maryland, noon; Wisconsin at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

