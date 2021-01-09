HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Southwood at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.
Henry County Boys Basketball Tournament
at Tri
Blue River Valley vs. Shenandoah, 8 p.m.
Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament
at Tri
Blue River/Shenandoah vs. Knightstown/Tri, 6 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
at Pendleton Heights
Frankton vs. Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.
at Alexandria
Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Carroll, Eastern at Elwood, 10 a.m.
NCC championships at Lafayette Jeff, 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria, Madison-Grant at Maconaquah Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
NFL Playoffs -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Maryland, noon; Wisconsin at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.