LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Connersville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson vs. Hagerstown, 6 p.m.

University at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Daleville at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Texas at Asheville, North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Michigan, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Samford at Indiana, TBD

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video