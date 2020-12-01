HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Connersville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson vs. Hagerstown, 6 p.m.
University at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Daleville at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Texas at Asheville, North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Michigan, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Samford at Indiana, TBD
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
