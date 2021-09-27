LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Elwood at Frankton, 4 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Monroe Central, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.

