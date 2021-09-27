coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Elwood at Frankton, 4 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
