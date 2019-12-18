LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wrestling

Daleville at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Tipton, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Eureka at Anderson, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Providence at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, noon; Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, noon; Guelph at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

