HIGH SCHOOLS
Wrestling
Daleville at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Eureka at Anderson, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Providence at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, noon; Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, noon; Guelph at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
