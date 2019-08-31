LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria at Sheridan Invite, 8 a.m.

Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Hokum Karum, 8:30 a.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook Invite, 9 a.m.

Daleville, Shenandoah at Rushville Invite, 10 a.m.

Golf (Girls)

MEC Championship at Maplewood, 1 p.m.

CIC Championship at Elwood, 2 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Shelbyville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Traders Point, 10 a.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at West Lafayette Harrison, 4 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

MEC Tournament at Eastern Hancock, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Plymouth Invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invite, 9 a.m.

Frankton at Cowan Invite, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Huntington North Invite, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Trine at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson vs. Knox College at Jacksonville, Ill., 1 p.m.

Anderson at Illinois College, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football — Indiana vs. Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 1:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.

International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 5:10 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Football — Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

