HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria at Sheridan Invite, 8 a.m.
Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Hokum Karum, 8:30 a.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook Invite, 9 a.m.
Daleville, Shenandoah at Rushville Invite, 10 a.m.
Golf (Girls)
MEC Championship at Maplewood, 1 p.m.
CIC Championship at Elwood, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Shelbyville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Traders Point, 10 a.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at West Lafayette Harrison, 4 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
MEC Tournament at Eastern Hancock, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Plymouth Invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invite, 9 a.m.
Frankton at Cowan Invite, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Huntington North Invite, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Trine at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. Knox College at Jacksonville, Ill., 1 p.m.
Anderson at Illinois College, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football — Indiana vs. Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 1:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.
International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 5:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Football — Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
