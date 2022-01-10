LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video