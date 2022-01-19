HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Smith Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lapel at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.
