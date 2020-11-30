LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.

Centerville at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Basketball (Boys)

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson at Marion, 6 p.m.

Connersville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson vs. Hagerstown, 6 p.m.

University at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Daleville at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana vs. Providence at Asheville, North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — IUPUI at Ball State, TBD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Michigan, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Samford at Indiana, TBD

