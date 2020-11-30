Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.
Centerville at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Basketball (Boys)
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson at Marion, 6 p.m.
Connersville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson vs. Hagerstown, 6 p.m.
University at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Daleville at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana vs. Providence at Asheville, North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — IUPUI at Ball State, TBD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Michigan, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Samford at Indiana, TBD
