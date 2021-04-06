HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Providence Cristo Rey at Liberty Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Anderson vs. Arsenal Tech at Grand Park, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Rushville, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 6 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson Prep, Muncie Burris at Mississinewa, 5:15 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Softball
Anderson at Defiance (DH), 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.
NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m.
NBA -- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.