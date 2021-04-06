LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Providence Cristo Rey at Liberty Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Anderson vs. Arsenal Tech at Grand Park, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Rushville, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 6 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson Prep, Muncie Burris at Mississinewa, 5:15 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Softball

Anderson at Defiance (DH), 3:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m.

NBA -- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video