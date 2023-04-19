LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Knightstown, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson at Yorktown, 4 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Blackford at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Carmel at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.

Marion at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Lacrosse (Men)

Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse (Women)

Franklin at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Softball

Bluffton at Anderson (DH), 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m.

MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 1, 7:15 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 4:05 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

USL – Monterey Bay F.C. at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video