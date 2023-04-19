HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Knightstown, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson at Yorktown, 4 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Blackford at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Carmel at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.
Marion at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Men)
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse (Women)
Franklin at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Softball
Bluffton at Anderson (DH), 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 1, 7:15 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m.
MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 4:05 p.m.
MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.
USL – Monterey Bay F.C. at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.