HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Frankton at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at North Decatur, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Volleyball
Anderson at Lawrence, 8:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Football – Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.; Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
USL – Birmingham Legion FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.