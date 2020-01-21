HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Marion, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kokomo at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.