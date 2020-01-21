LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at Marion, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kokomo at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

