HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Frankton at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:15 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 4:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Southern Wells at Daleville, 5 p.m.
New Castle at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
