HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Frankton at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:15 p.m.

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 4:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Southern Wells at Daleville, 5 p.m.

New Castle at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

