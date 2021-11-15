coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Wright State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Butler, 7 p.m.; Norfolk State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL — Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football — Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Michigan State at Butler, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State vs. Florida International at St. Petersburg, Florida, 8 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Old Dominion at Conway, South Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Fordham at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
