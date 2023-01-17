HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson, Elwood at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Tipton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Blue River Valley at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Buffalo, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.