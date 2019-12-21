HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Lafayette Jeff at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Zionsville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Hagerstown at Liberty Christian, noon
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 12:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Caston, 1 p.m.
Alexandria at Southern Wells, 1:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 1:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
HHC Championships at New Palestine, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Madison County Championships at Lapel, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Olivet, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, noon; Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, noon; Guelph at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Washington at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- UCLA at Indiana, noon; Purdue-Fort Wayne at Butler, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No events scheduled
