HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Lafayette Jeff at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Zionsville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Hagerstown at Liberty Christian, noon

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 12:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Caston, 1 p.m.

Alexandria at Southern Wells, 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 1:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

HHC Championships at New Palestine, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Madison County Championships at Lapel, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Olivet, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, noon; Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, noon; Guelph at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Washington at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- UCLA at Indiana, noon; Purdue-Fort Wayne at Butler, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No events scheduled

