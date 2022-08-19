HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Cowan, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at FC Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.