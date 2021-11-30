LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Phalen Academy at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hagerstown at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Frankton, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Saginaw Valley at Butler, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Chicago State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.

