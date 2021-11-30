HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Phalen Academy at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hagerstown at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Frankton, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Saginaw Valley at Butler, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Chicago State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
