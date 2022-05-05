LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

Elwood, Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Knightstown, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Kokomo, 5 p.m.

Winchester at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:35 a.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.

