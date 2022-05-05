HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Elwood, Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Knightstown, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Winchester at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:35 a.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.