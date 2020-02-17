LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

