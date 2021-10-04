LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Sectionals

Class 3A at Noblesville

Muncie Central vs. Anderson, 7 p.m.

Class 1A at Taylor

Taylor vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Cowan at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Eastern at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Jay County at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Knightstown at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Southern Wells at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NBA Preseason — Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — NL wild card game: St. Louis Cardinals at TBD, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, TBD

Trending Video