HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Sectionals
Class 3A at Noblesville
Muncie Central vs. Anderson, 7 p.m.
Class 1A at Taylor
Taylor vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Cowan at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Eastern at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Jay County at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Knightstown at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Southern Wells at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NBA Preseason — Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — NL wild card game: St. Louis Cardinals at TBD, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, TBD
