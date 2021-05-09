HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.
WNBA Preseason -- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA Preseason -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
