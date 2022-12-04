HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Webster, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Tulsa Oilers, 5:05 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Connecticut at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Ball State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.