Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.