HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 7 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 5:40 p.m.
WNBA -- Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 4 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 6 p.m.
