HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 5 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant, Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Softball Tournament
Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 5:45 p.m.
Marion at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
Alexandria, Eastbrook at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Elwood, Mississinewa, Yorktown at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Frankton, Oak Hill at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
Indiana Math & Science at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Softball
Manchester at Anderson (DH), 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:12 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 5:14 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.