HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 5 p.m.

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant, Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Softball Tournament

Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 5:45 p.m.

Marion at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Alexandria, Eastbrook at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Elwood, Mississinewa, Yorktown at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Frankton, Oak Hill at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Indiana Math & Science at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Softball

Manchester at Anderson (DH), 3:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:12 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 5:14 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

