HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Defiance at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Defiance, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Bluffton, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA Preseason – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 8 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA Preseason – Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
ECHL Preseason – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football – Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Youngstown State, 2 p.m.; UConn at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.; Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
ECHL Preseason – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.