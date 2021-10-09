LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Sectionals

Alexandria, Anderson, Anderson Prep, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.

Daleville at Delta, 10 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Marion, 10 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Sectional

Class 1A at Taylor

Liberty Christian vs. Taylor, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Union County tourney, 9 a.m.

NCC Championships, 9 a.m.

Grant 4 at Eastbrook, noon

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Bluffton at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Golf (Men)

Randal Sadler Invitational at Liberty

Golf (Women)

HCAC Championships at Franklin

Soccer (Men)

Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, noon

Tennis (Men)

Adrian vs. Anderson at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Tennis (Women)

Hanover vs. Anderson at Indianapolis, 11 a.m.

Adrian vs. Anderson at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football -- San Diego Toreros at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 5 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, TBD, if necessary

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday

No events scheduled

