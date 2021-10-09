HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Sectionals
Alexandria, Anderson, Anderson Prep, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Delta, 10 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 10 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Sectional
Class 1A at Taylor
Liberty Christian vs. Taylor, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Union County tourney, 9 a.m.
NCC Championships, 9 a.m.
Grant 4 at Eastbrook, noon
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Bluffton at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Golf (Men)
Randal Sadler Invitational at Liberty
Golf (Women)
HCAC Championships at Franklin
Soccer (Men)
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, noon
Tennis (Men)
Adrian vs. Anderson at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Tennis (Women)
Hanover vs. Anderson at Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
Adrian vs. Anderson at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football -- San Diego Toreros at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 5 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, TBD, if necessary
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
No events scheduled
