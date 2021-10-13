HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Defiance, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Defiance at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball (Women)
Bluffton at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA Preseason -- Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers, noon; Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles, 2 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles, 3 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at Missouri State Bears, 3 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.
USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.