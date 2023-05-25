LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon

Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Sectional 40 at Lapel

Wapahani/Burris winner vs. Lapel/Monroe Central winner, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton vs. Winchester, 7:45 p.m.

Sectional 41 at Northeastern

Shenandoah vs. Union County, 5:30 p.m.

Sectional 55 at Memorial Field

Daleville vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sectional 9 at New Palestine

New Palestine/Muncie Central winner vs. PH/Anderson winner, 6 p.m.

Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant

Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

Sectional 40 at Frankton

Lapel vs. Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Regional at Lawrence Central, 5:30 p.m.

Regional at Warsaw, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 7:15 p.m.

USL – Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 1:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m.

