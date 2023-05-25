HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Wapahani/Burris winner vs. Lapel/Monroe Central winner, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton vs. Winchester, 7:45 p.m.
Sectional 41 at Northeastern
Shenandoah vs. Union County, 5:30 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Memorial Field
Daleville vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sectional 9 at New Palestine
New Palestine/Muncie Central winner vs. PH/Anderson winner, 6 p.m.
Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant
Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Frankton
Lapel vs. Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Regional at Lawrence Central, 5:30 p.m.
Regional at Warsaw, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 7:15 p.m.
USL – Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m.