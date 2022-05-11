HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Cowan, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson, Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Westfield at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Lawrence Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Tri, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5:45 p.m.
Track & Field
Frankton, Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
HHC Championships, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.