HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Cowan, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson, Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Westfield at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Lawrence Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Tri, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5:45 p.m.

Track & Field

Frankton, Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

HHC Championships, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

