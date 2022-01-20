HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Park Tudor at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Tri at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Wrestling
Elwood at Clinton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Noblesville, 6 p.m.
Eastern at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Taylor at Elwood, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
