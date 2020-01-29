LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

