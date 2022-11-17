LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming (Girls)

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Indiana, 7 p.m.; SIU-Edwardsville at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.; Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, noon; St. Thomas at Butler, noon; Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana-South Bend at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Quinnipiac at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

NFL – Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

